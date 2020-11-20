Dorothy Jane Poston
LOUISVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Jane Poston, age 90, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on November 19, 2020. Mrs. Poston was born on October 7, 1930 in Louisville, KY to the late Frank and Mary (Morris) Reynolds. Mrs. Poston was a homemaker and member of Liberty Chapter #154 Order of the Eastern Star. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, grandson, Jerry Parker; and stepson, Mark Poston.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Melvin D. Poston, Sr.; daughters, Linda Parker (Ronnie) and Mary White; son, James Croan (Ruth); stepson, Melvin D. Poston, Jr.; stepdaughter, Dana Brill (John); grandchildren, Ronald Parker, James Croan II (Missy), Rhonda Croan, Brian Simmons (Amanda) and Barbara Vest (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Darrell Parker (Carmyn), Tony Parker, Kayla Horn, Cortney Horn and Olin Simmons; and great-great-grandchildren, Easton and Addi Parker.
Funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 1-8 pm and Tuesday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com