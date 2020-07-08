1/1
Dorothy Jean Lee
Dorothy Jean Lee

Louisville - 86, passed away July 4, 2020. Her husband Rev. William T. Lee Sr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons; William T. Lee Jr. (Yvonne) and Ricky D. Lee (Brenda) 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Monday at First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
