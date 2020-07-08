Dorothy Jean Lee
Louisville - 86, passed away July 4, 2020. Her husband Rev. William T. Lee Sr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons; William T. Lee Jr. (Yvonne) and Ricky D. Lee (Brenda) 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Monday at First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.