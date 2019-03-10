|
Louisville - 82, passed away Wed., March 6, 2019. She was a member of New Horizon Full Gospel Church. Survivors: her children, Barbara Connor, Jerry Connor (Valeria), Terry Conner (Theresa), Linda Conner-Lewis (Kenneth), Anthony Connor; sister, Harriet Smith. Visitation: 10 A.M. Tues. followed by service at 12 P.M. at her church 2202 Dixie Highway. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home in charge of services.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019