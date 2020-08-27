1/1
Dorothy Jeanette (Adamson) Gossett
Dorothy Jeanette (Adamson) Gossett

Louisville - Dorothy Jeanette Adamson Gossett, 95, of Louisville passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Dorothy was a loving mom and creative homemaker. She was gentle, wise, and kind. Always intelligent and fair in her approach, Dorothy was also funny and made life for those around her an adventure, even if the destination was simply a hamburger and endless, warm conversation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Chester F. Adamson, her husband, Charles Gossett; and her sisters, Nancy Heil and Linda Jackson, as well as her brother, Chester M. Adamson.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Diane) Gossett and David (Becky) Gossett; her daughter, Karen Gossett; and her grand/great-grand children.

The family is thankful for the kindness of her caregivers, Mikeala, Massoba, Nancy, and Sandra as well as assistance provided by Hosparus.

The family has entrusted Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with her arrangements, and a private memorial will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
