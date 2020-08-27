Dorothy Jeanette (Adamson) GossettLouisville - Dorothy Jeanette Adamson Gossett, 95, of Louisville passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020.Dorothy was a loving mom and creative homemaker. She was gentle, wise, and kind. Always intelligent and fair in her approach, Dorothy was also funny and made life for those around her an adventure, even if the destination was simply a hamburger and endless, warm conversation.She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Chester F. Adamson, her husband, Charles Gossett; and her sisters, Nancy Heil and Linda Jackson, as well as her brother, Chester M. Adamson.She is survived by her sons, Michael (Diane) Gossett and David (Becky) Gossett; her daughter, Karen Gossett; and her grand/great-grand children.The family is thankful for the kindness of her caregivers, Mikeala, Massoba, Nancy, and Sandra as well as assistance provided by Hosparus.The family has entrusted Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with her arrangements, and a private memorial will be held.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.