Dorothy Joan Celebrezze Rolfes Duckworth
Louisville - Dorothy Joan Celebrezze Rolfes Duckworth, born September 25, 1933, left her loving and beloved family on February 16, 2020 to be with her God and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, August and Eleanor Celebrezze, her first husband Bill Rolfes, her second husband Charlie Duckworth, and daughter Ann Cleary (Don).
Dot is survived by her sister Janet Dosch (Joe) of New Albany, brother Rocky Celebrezze (Dixie) of Buckner, children Chuck Duckworth (Lynn) of Louisville, Julie Taylor of Shelbyville, Cathy Rolfes, Debbie Deuser (Phil), Cheri Hayden (Mark), all of Louisville, Angela Cain (Jeff) of Stanford, and Bill Rolfes (Betty) of Goshen, grandchildren Jason Duckworth (Taffy) of Crestwood, Blair Duckworth (Erin), Ben Taylor (Maprang Fakto), Jill Deuser (Roger Phelps), Courtney Deuser, Kelly Deuser, Emily Harris (Craig), Matt Hayden (Katie), Tim Hayden (Nichole), Nori Hayden (Cam Wells), all of Louisville, Elizabeth Cleary of Vine Grove, Andrea Cain-Morris (Dustin) of Danville, Amanda Cain (Brandon Martin) of Stanford, Daniel Cain of Nashville, TN, Colin Rolfes and Logan Rolfes of Goshen, eight great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Dot was an avid and loyal volunteer throughout her life always making time for and championing her causes. Some of the important work she did was as a trained reading tutor at Ascension Catholic Grade school, a member and advocate for Al-anon, a ten year Hospice bereavement volunteer, a Kentucky Colonel, an enthusiastic square dancer with Charlie as members of several groups (Kentuckiana Singles, The Ins and Outs, The Dixie Sounds, and the Cardinal Twirlers), and a Hospitality Minister for Ascension Catholic Church.
The biggest challenge for Dot came in 2001 when she went on a desperate journey with Charlie to be put on the organ transplant list for a needed liver. Dot was placed on a list and was just days from total liver failure when word came that a donor match had become available. Because of the miraculous gift of life from the generous and kind donor family of Angela Hayden, Dot went on to live a purposeful life to advocate and educate for organ and tissue donation. As members of the group Second Chance for Life, Dot and Charlie volunteered for fundraising, presenting educational programs in schools, manning a booth at the State Fair annually and at numerous health fairs, participating at the Transplant Olympics as an Olympic bowler (for which she won several gold and silver medals), and helping to build the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) float entries for many Derby Festival Parades, often riding and waving from the float as they paraded down Broadway spreading the message about organ donation. In 2016, AARP honored Dot and Charlie with the Andrus Award for Community Service and presented Second Chance for Life with $2000 in their name for their service to educate and promote organ and tissue donation.
Dot Duckworth was a loving and supportive wife and mother, an inspirational and determined volunteer, and most of all a true and humble example of Christ's love manifested on earth. She has left a place in our hearts that won't be filled until we see her again in Heaven.
Visitation will be 1:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21st, at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville, KY 40220.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to: SECOND CHANCE @ LIFE LOUISVILE, KY, PO BOX 21425, Louisville, KY 40221-0425, https://www.secondchanceky.org/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020