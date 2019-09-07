|
|
Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady
Louisville - Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Nazareth Home Clifton on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
She was born on April 19, 1937, in Morganfield, KY to Henry Allen Brady and Opal Burladine Lindle Brady.
Dottye was a Merchandise Manager for Nationwide Paper Company for over 32 years until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was one of the University of Louisville's greatest fans. Go Cards!
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob Brady (Joe Ann) and her brother-in-law, Robert Flaherty.
Dottye is survived by her siblings Charlotte Flaherty, Mike Brady (Betty), and Mary Austin (Alvin); nieces and nephews Laura Schulte (Mike), Alice Robinson (Brad), David Flaherty, Kathleen McCauley (Richard), Tim Flaherty (Yardley), Mark Brady (Linda), Jill Brady Francke (Kevin), Jennifer Brady, Jessica Duncan (Tommy), Julie Burkett (Jason), Janna Ebelhar (Tim), Joy Mackey (Elijah), April Dunn (Mike), and Jeff Austin. She also leaves to cherish her memory many loving great and great-great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews. Her final resting place will be St. Ann Cemetery in her hometown of Morganfield, KY.
In keeping with Dottye's wishes, memorial gifts may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019