Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3345 Lexington Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady

Louisville - Dorothy Kay "Dottye" Brady, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Nazareth Home Clifton on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She was born on April 19, 1937, in Morganfield, KY to Henry Allen Brady and Opal Burladine Lindle Brady.

Dottye was a Merchandise Manager for Nationwide Paper Company for over 32 years until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was one of the University of Louisville's greatest fans. Go Cards!

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob Brady (Joe Ann) and her brother-in-law, Robert Flaherty.

Dottye is survived by her siblings Charlotte Flaherty, Mike Brady (Betty), and Mary Austin (Alvin); nieces and nephews Laura Schulte (Mike), Alice Robinson (Brad), David Flaherty, Kathleen McCauley (Richard), Tim Flaherty (Yardley), Mark Brady (Linda), Jill Brady Francke (Kevin), Jennifer Brady, Jessica Duncan (Tommy), Julie Burkett (Jason), Janna Ebelhar (Tim), Joy Mackey (Elijah), April Dunn (Mike), and Jeff Austin. She also leaves to cherish her memory many loving great and great-great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in St. Matthews. Her final resting place will be St. Ann Cemetery in her hometown of Morganfield, KY.

In keeping with Dottye's wishes, memorial gifts may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now