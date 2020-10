Dorothy Krueger Krause (1920-2020)Dorothy celebrated her 100 years of life by graduating into Heaven on Sunday morning, October 4, 2020.She is survived by her four children and many, many loving relatives, friends and caregivers.Services will be private for family only."Hers is a beautiful legacy, May it go on and on!"(From a poem entitled 'Woman' that she wrote for Mother's Day 2019.)