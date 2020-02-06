|
Dorothy Kupper Martin
Louisville - Dorothy Kupper Martin, 91, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 16, 1928 to Edward Kupper and Matilda Kamer Kupper, she was a graduate of Holy Rosary Academy and attended Nazareth College.
She was a lifelong Catholic and her great comfort throughout life was her relationship with and deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom she would often say was her best friend.
Her faith was grounded in daily prayer and each day began with her candles beautifully glowing before the Blessed Mother as she prayed her rosary.
Her values were reflected in the way she lived. If you knew Dottie, you also knew her kind and extraordinarily generous spirit. Her door and her heart were always open, helping others in small and large ways whenever she could. She was a steadfast champion for the underdog and a cheerleader for all, knowing just when and how to lift spirits. She was wholeheartedly dedicated as a volunteer for over 25 years at local nursing homes, administering the Eucharist, bringing food and flowers and offering her companionship and compassion. She was the founder of the Bereavement Committee at Epiphany Catholic Church where she also served many years as Eucharistic Minister.
She made friends everywhere she went. She truly valued her old and treasured friendships, as well as cherishing her new and dear friends at Miralea. She loved sharing laughter, fun and good times with all her friends over a glass of her favorite wine. As an avid bridge player she was always up for a good game. Her many close friends in the religious community were a constant source of inspiration and strength to her, and she couldn't wait each year to host her special Christmas party for the Sisters. She enjoyed a true passion for travel and held dear each and every moment of special trips with her husband, Glenn, reminiscing often about these and many memorable vacations taken together with her family.
More than anything, she especially loved being Nandy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was their biggest supporter, truest friend and confidant, and filled their world with a special and enduring love. She exemplified the best of humanity and beauty in this world, and her legacy of love and faith will live forever in the lives of all those she touched.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 58 years, Glenn E. Martin; daughter-in-law Jenny Madden-Martin; siblings Ed Kupper and Irvin Kupper, Rita Fisher, Patsy Shaw and sister-in-law, Doris Kupper.
Her world revolved around her family and she is survived by her children, Mary Norris (Judd), Glenn E. (Jack) Martin Jr. (Ann), Michael Martin (Leah), and Joe Martin; her grandchildren Michael Norris (Leslie), Joey Norris, Leanne Draper (Rob), Stephanie Hartley( Bryan), Chad Martin, Erica Martin, Allison Behrens (Nick), Troy Martin, and Bobby Martin; her great-grandchildren, Oliver and Waylon Norris and Robbie Draper; and sisters-in-law Ann Kupper, and Helen Martin.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the gathering space of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, Kentucky. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon in the Church. A celebration will be held immediately following Mass at Miralea in the Masonic Home Community, 320 Joe Conway Circle. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40217; or Mass of the Air, 1200 Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020