Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
1945 - 2019
Dorothy L. Caldwell

Louisville - passed away on August 1, 2019.

Dorothy was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She worked as a Nurse for 33 years. Dorothy loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, listening to jazz music and loved spending time with her family.

Dorothy was born on November 2, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late J.W. Couch and Roberta Caldwell. She is also preceded in death by her brother, James "Jimmy" Brown.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Lynn Dryden, Raymond Dryden, Damon Dryden and Dwight Tyler; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Guthrie; two nieces and one nephew.

Visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Dorothy to follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The , (

Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
