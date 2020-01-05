Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Dorothy L. "Dot" Lawson

Dorothy L. "Dot" Lawson Obituary
Dorothy L. "Dot" Lawson

Louisville - Dorothy L. "Dot" Lawson, 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Clifton Oaks Care Center.

She was born December 3, 1930 in Upton, KY to Dora Roosevelt Priddy and Alma Cecil Jaggers Priddy.

Dot was raised on a farm in Upton and was one of eleven children. She met the love of her life, Kenneth Lawson, they were united in marriage and together, they had one son, James Kenneth Lawson, whom unfortunately passed away in 2005.

In addition to her parents, husband, and son; she is also preceded in death by seven siblings. Dot is survived by three siblings, Russell Priddy (Marian), Catherine O'Loughlin (Donald) and Marie Hines (Johnny) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road with burial to follow in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
