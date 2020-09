Dorothy L. (Bernius) LeaLOUISVILLE - Dorothy L. (Bernius) Lea, 91, passed away Friday, September 18,2020.She was a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ.She retired from U of L after 20 years as a switchboard/clerical worker.Preceded in death by her husband, John Lea Sr.; her parents; John and Inez Bernius; son, John Richard Lea Jr.Survived by her two children James Russell Lea (Lisa), Joseph Robert Lea; her four grandchildren and one great grandchild.Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway entrusted with her arrangements with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.