Dorothy L. Thomas



Louisville - 91, passed away November 16, 2020. She was a member of St. Stephen Church.



Survivors are children, Kip and Terry Thomas (Judith), Richard Darden, Charlotte Ridley and Denise Clayton; step-daughter, Jeanette Brooks; sister, Bertha Wheeler; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Visitation: 12:30-2 pm Friday with funeral service following at G,.C, Williams Funeral Home.









