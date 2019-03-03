|
|
Dorothy Ladd
Louisville - entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She had worked as a florist for Pathelen's, Hedman's and Becker's florists.
Mrs. Ladd was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ladd, Sr.; a daughter, Anna Taylor; a son, Paul Ladd, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Mary Ann Ladd.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Dawson; a son, Terry Ladd; eight grandchildren; eightteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Roberts; and two brothers, Roy and Robert McLain.
Her funeral will be on Tuesday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019