Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Dorothy Ladd Obituary
Dorothy Ladd

Louisville - entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She had worked as a florist for Pathelen's, Hedman's and Becker's florists.

Mrs. Ladd was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ladd, Sr.; a daughter, Anna Taylor; a son, Paul Ladd, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Mary Ann Ladd.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Dawson; a son, Terry Ladd; eight grandchildren; eightteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Roberts; and two brothers, Roy and Robert McLain.

Her funeral will be on Tuesday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
