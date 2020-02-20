|
|
Dorothy Lee "Dottie" King
LaGrange - 97, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was a member of LaGrange Christian Church and a retired executive secretary for Stewart's Dry Goods.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 34 years, Forrest King; her parents, Charles R. Schram Sr. and Josephine Schram
Survivors include her son, John R. King Sr. (Cathy); brother, Charles Schram Jr (Lena); grandchildren, John R. King Jr. (Debra) and Laura Cummings (Matthew); 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 AM at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Monday.
Memorial Gifts to LaGrange Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020