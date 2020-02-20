Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy Lee "Dottie" King Obituary
LaGrange - 97, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was a member of LaGrange Christian Church and a retired executive secretary for Stewart's Dry Goods.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 34 years, Forrest King; her parents, Charles R. Schram Sr. and Josephine Schram

Survivors include her son, John R. King Sr. (Cathy); brother, Charles Schram Jr (Lena); grandchildren, John R. King Jr. (Debra) and Laura Cummings (Matthew); 7 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 AM at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation from 4 to 8 PM on Monday.

Memorial Gifts to LaGrange Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
