Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Ln
Louisville - Dorothy L. Klapheke Roehrig, 101, passed away on June 15, 2019, at Episcopal Church Home. Born July 7, 1917, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Klapheke, eight brothers and sisters, her devoted husband of 55 years, Joe A. Roehrig Jr., and special friend Bill Hofmann. She is survived by two children, Joe A. Roehrig III (Jane Anne), and Mary Sue Ellert (Bernard), five grandchildren: Julie Rusenko (Dave), Pam Houston (Greg), Becky Roehrig (Lisa Gunterman), Scott Roehrig (Ashley), Claudia Sandman (Bill), and eleven great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was an extremely compassionate person who spent her life caring for others. Throughout the years she served in many leadership roles in her church.

Dorothy served as state president and national director and secretary of the women's auxiliaries of the Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors. She was a volunteer at Nazareth Home for 25 years and twice president of the Auxiliary. Last year she was presented a Gold Standard Award by the U of L Institute for Sustainable Health and Optimal Aging.

Her passions included music, reading, bowling into her 80s and playing cards. Above all Dorothy is remembered for her kindness, compassion and quick wit.

The family thanks the staff of Episcopal Church Home and Dr. Jane Cornett for their genuine care.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Ln, with visitation Friday 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Episcopal Church Home or to Nazareth Home. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
