Dorothy Louise Killion Fultz, 91, died February 26, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Dorothy amused us with charming tales of her family's antics and fun-filled trips with her friends. She was a caretaker at heart - someone you could always count on to be there when needed.
Born in 1928 in Washington, Indiana, she grew up on a small farm, then headed to the big city of Washington, Indiana to find her fortune and first love, Bernard O. Killion.
She was a member of Big Springs Country Club, enjoyed golf and was on the bowling league. She also enjoyed taking long walks throughout St. Matthews, gardening - and had a flair for decorating shirts, hats and jackets. She was well-known for the fabulous parties she held, especially with her second husband, Carl Dreisbach, whose rose farm grew the roses used in the Kroger Kentucky Derby garland for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard O. Killion, Carl Dreisbach and George Fultz; her son, Byron Killion, her daughter, Cheryl Killion, and grandson, Paul Killion.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Killion Dever (Michael), her son, Bernard Killion (Patricia) and her grandchildren, Sean Killion and Kristen and Kimberly McCulla.
A private gathering of her immediate family and friends will be held in Louisville.
Her crematory remains will be buried next to her husband, Bernard O. Killion, at Bethany Cemetery in Washington, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020