Dorothy Louise McCubbins
Louisville - Dorothy Louise McCubbins, 96, of Louisville, passed away December 17, 2019. She was retired from Western Union and was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church for 54 years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. McCubbins Jr.; brother, Clarence J. Theiler Jr.; and sister, Mary Catherine Roller. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Keith, Frank McCubbins, and Ursula Fouts(Thomas); grandchildren, Thomas Keith(Kendra), Marie White(Woody), Joseph Keith(Sarah), Jennifer Welch, Jeremy Fouts(Kelly), and Amanda McCubbins; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, Elizabeth, A.J., Gauge, and Eva; a great-great-grandchild, Jayden; brother, Joseph Theiler(Mary); and sister, Helena Skaggs.
A funeral mass will be held at 10am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 760 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 1pm-8pm Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019