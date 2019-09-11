Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Lane
Dorothy Lucille Carroll Whelan


1925 - 2019
Dorothy Lucille Carroll Whelan Obituary
Dorothy Lucille Carroll Whelan

Louisville - 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

She was born October 3, 1925, to her parents Amadee Joseph Carroll and Isabelle Freville Carroll in Wilmington, North Carolina.

She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Wilmington.

Dorothy was married to Paul Edward Whelan for fifty-one years, until his passing in 2005. Her sister, Virginia Katherine Carroll, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Peter T. Whelan (Amy) of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter, Mary Paula Clements (Frank); daughter, Patricia Ann Sena (Noel); and grandchildren, Isabelle Victoria Clements, Xavier Clements, Grace Lucille Clements, Sean Tod Whelan, and Katie Marie Whelan.

She was a former member of The Holy Name Choral Club of Louisville and was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the first choir that was formed for the church (now John Paul II). She was a former committee member of Social Concerns, and was a member of The Golden Key Club of St. Barnabas. Dorothy was an avid student of the French language. She loved working in her flower garden, and giving bouquets to friends was a favorite pastime.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, September 16, 2019, at John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00-8:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to John Paul II Catholic Church or to Dare to Care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
