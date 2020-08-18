1/1
Dorothy M. Davis
1933 - 2020
Dorothy M. Davis

Louisville - Dorothy M. Davis, of Louisville KY, passed away, August 18, 2020.

Dorothy was born in McPherson, KS, January 9, 1933 to Clyde and Zeela Whetstone. Dorothy was a diligent homemaker, making sure her family had everything they needed to be comfortable. She loved spending time with her loving husband and children. She enjoyed crafting and could often be found spending time on a project. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Zeela Whetstone.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur C. Davis; children, Debra Hogan, Danny Davis, and Diana Hughes; two brothers, Dale (Kristine) and Dean Whetstone; sister, Carol Reed; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Dorothy's visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky. Another visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm(CST) Friday, August 28, 2020 at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington Street, Lindsborg, Kansas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm(CST) Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery, in Lindsborg.

The family requests that donations be made in Dorothy's memory to Kosair Charities.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Christians Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
