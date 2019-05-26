|
|
Dorothy M. Myers
Louisville - Dorothy Margaret Myers, 88, of Louisville passed from this life on May 23, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1931 to the late Joseph and Georgia (Oliver) Gast. Mrs. Myers was a catholic by faith and a retired employee of Walgreens where she worked for 40 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Norman L. "Skully" Myers. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Norman Jr., Dean, Raymond, Jeffrey and David Myers; daughters,, Janet Myers and Mary Jo Crosley; a sister, Georgia Mattingly; and a brother, Tony Gast; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at noon on Wednesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with entombment to follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Please visit our website to leave a condolence for the family, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019