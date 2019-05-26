Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
For more information about
Dorothy Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Myers


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Myers Obituary
Dorothy M. Myers

Louisville - Dorothy Margaret Myers, 88, of Louisville passed from this life on May 23, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1931 to the late Joseph and Georgia (Oliver) Gast. Mrs. Myers was a catholic by faith and a retired employee of Walgreens where she worked for 40 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Norman L. "Skully" Myers. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Norman Jr., Dean, Raymond, Jeffrey and David Myers; daughters,, Janet Myers and Mary Jo Crosley; a sister, Georgia Mattingly; and a brother, Tony Gast; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at noon on Wednesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with entombment to follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Please visit our website to leave a condolence for the family, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now