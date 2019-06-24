Services
Dorothy M. (Brunner) Reccius


Louisville - Dorothy Marie (Brunner) Reccius, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Dorothy was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and loved reading, completing crossword and word search puzzles, and watching TV game shows.

She was born on June 19, 1926, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late George and Cecilia (Finerty) Brunner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Leonard Reccius, Sr.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Rosanna M. (Scott) Helsel, Judy M. (Timothy) Duncan, Jean M. Reccius, Rita M. (David) Dama, Patrick J. (Lisa) Reccius, and Roy L. (Bridgette) Reccius, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (3511 Rudd Avenue, Louisville, KY 40212) with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Dorothy's memory be made to her church.

Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019
