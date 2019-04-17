|
|
Dorothy M. Thompson (nee Perkins)
- - was born September 17, 1930 in Wilcox County Alabama near Gastonburg. In her late teens, Dorothy lived in Birmingham for a few years and finally moved to Louisville. In Louisville, Dorothy met Arthur who was in the U.S. Army at the USO. Dorothy and Arthur married and traveled across the United States as Arthur was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Huachuca, Arizona and Fort Hood, Texas. After Arthur retired from the Army, they moved to Louisville. Dorothy work in the Jefferson County School Systems as a math and reading tutor after her children started school. She worked at number of schools including Wellington, Cane Run and Parkland elementary schools. After Arthur and Dorothy had both retired, they moved to Virginia in 2000 to be closer to family. Dorothy passed away January 29, 2019 after an extended illness.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019