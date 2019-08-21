|
|
Dorothy Mae Baer (Hahn)
LOUISVILLE - 85, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Puyallup, WA.
She was a native of Louisville and a former member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Richard Baer Sr. Her parents Edward John Hahn and Catherine Maier Hahn and a sister Ruth Marie Hahn.
She is survived by her brother, Edward J. Hahn Jr. of Pensacola, FL and her loving son, William Richard Baer Jr of Seattle, WA.,granddaughters, Chelsea E. Archuleta (Vincent), Sarah C. Baer of Louisville and grandson, William R Baer III of Seattle, two great grandchildren, Vincent Jr and Parker Elizabeth Archuleta.
Dorothy was an Ursuline Academy graduate of the class of 1951, and a St. Anthony's School Nursing graduate of 1954 and attended the Spalding University working on a Bachelor of Nursing. She spent her entire working career as an operating room nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital until her retirement in 1995.
Her celebration of life funeral Mass will be held Friday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More, 6105 S. 3rd St. with burial in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. Visitation 4-8 p.m.Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
In Lieu of flower, please donate in her name to the either the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019