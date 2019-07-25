Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Bennett


1928 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Bennett Obituary
Dorothy Mae Bennett

Louisville - Ms. Dorothy Mae Bennett age 91, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1928 in Louisville to the late John O. Bennett and Bessie Stinnett Bennett. She was a lifetime member of St. Luke Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Hugh Bennett, Joe Bennett, Mary Cooper and John Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, 9 nieces and nephews and her cousin, Inez Thomas. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
