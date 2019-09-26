|
|
Dorothy Mae Weppler
Louisville - On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Dorothy Mae Weppler (formerly Schupp), 95, was called home to reside forever in the kingdom of Heaven. Her passage was a peaceful one, made on her own terms just as she had always lived her life.
Born November 8th, 1923, Dorothy, or Dottie as she was frequently called, was a Louisville native and never strayed from her hometown. She lived through both the Great Depression and the Great Flood of 1937 and bore witness to humankind's folly during the Second World War.
In October of 1946, Dorothy married the man she loved, Norbert J. Weppler, and spent nearly 50 wonderful years with him, filled with love and laughter. Her life was a fantastic repository of history and stories, good and bad, happy and sad. She was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Now resting at last in the Lord's Eternal peace, Dorothy is whole, healthy and happy again, rejoicing with Jesus, the Lamb of God, and His mother, Mary, who always held a special and significant place in Dorothy's heart, along with all of those who preceded her in death; her parents, George P. and Louise C. Schupp; sister Ruth L. Schupp; her beloved husband Norbert; her daughter Pamela S. Kitchen; sons-in-law Charles R. Kitchen and Dr. Raymond H. Johnson and countless other loved ones, friends and peers.
Dorothy, please shine the light of your love upon all of us here on Earth who continue to celebrate your life. Your brother, George E. Schupp (Helena); cousins Rita Jean Schupp-Smith and Mary Catherine Schupp-Peter; your daughters, Cheryl W. Johnson and Melanie A. Hickey (Mark); your sons, Dale J Weppler and Christopher L. Weppler (Nancy) as well as the nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren you were blessed with.
Each of us will miss your warmth, compassion, humor and especially your love and will be waiting to see you again when we, too, are called home.
Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Dorothy's life and legacy at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mount Washington, Kentucky, 40047.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Archdiocese of Louisville Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203. E-Mail: [email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019