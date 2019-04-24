Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Dorothy Geary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel
Dorothy Marie Geary


1936 - 2019
Dorothy Marie Geary Obituary
Dorothy Marie Geary

Louisville - Dorothy Marie Geary, 83, passed away April 19, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward Lee Geary; parents, Jesse and Nielie Byrd; 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Gale) and Jeff (Mary) Geary; granddaughters, Amanda Rayburn, Karyl Anne (Jason) Fischer, and Krystal Lynn (Eugene) Kelly of Ireland; her great-grandsons, Tyler, Jack, River, Axel, and Cooper also of Ireland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Norton Cancer Institute and Palliative Care Services for the love and care they gave to her in her final days. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with Dorothy's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
