Dorothy Martinez
Louisville - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Martinez, 93, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Franciscan Healthcare. She worked for 20 years at GE Appliance Park, where she retired in 1990. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Wallace A. Francis in 1966, and Antonio C. "Tony" Martinez in 2015; her parents, Lee Harned Miller and Margaret Vittitow; two brothers; and her sister. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carol Knorpp (Ron) and Susan Bott; brother, Wayne Miller; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel.Her family wishes to thank the staff at Franciscan Healthcare for their kindness and help in her care. Memorial Donations in Dorothy's name may be made to . Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019