Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Dorothy Matthews

Dorothy Matthews Obituary
Dorothy Matthews

Crestwood - Dorothy Ensminger Matthews, 98, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Friendship Health and Rehab.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and owner of Stackhouse Dry Goods. She was a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church, the longest member of Crestwood Civic Club, a Red Cross volunteer during WWII, and a member of the Oldham County Community for over 98 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Matthews; father, Jess Ensminger; mother, Alice Ensminger; brothers, Charles and Jay Ensminger; and grandson in law, David Hogue.

She is survived by her daughter, Dottie Wisdom (Terry); granddaughter, Heather Hogue; and grandson, Landon Wisdom.

Funeral service will be Thursday, 11am, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-8 pm and Thursday 10-11 am at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestwood Civic Club. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
