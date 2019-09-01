|
|
Dorothy Matthews
Crestwood - Dorothy Ensminger Matthews, 98, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Friendship Health and Rehab.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and owner of Stackhouse Dry Goods. She was a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church, the longest member of Crestwood Civic Club, a Red Cross volunteer during WWII, and a member of the Oldham County Community for over 98 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Matthews; father, Jess Ensminger; mother, Alice Ensminger; brothers, Charles and Jay Ensminger; and grandson in law, David Hogue.
She is survived by her daughter, Dottie Wisdom (Terry); granddaughter, Heather Hogue; and grandson, Landon Wisdom.
Funeral service will be Thursday, 11am, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-8 pm and Thursday 10-11 am at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestwood Civic Club. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019