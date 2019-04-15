Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Resources
Dorothy May Ruegge Cundiff

Louisville - Age 94, died Saturday April 13, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was a retired administration assistant for the Federal Land Bank and manager of Famous Value Carpets. She was a member of the old St. Matthew United Church of Christ and Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Louis Lee Cundiff.

Survived by her son, Marty Cundiff (Dawn), two grandchildren, Melanie Smith (Mason) and Ryan Cundiff (Michelle), two great grandchildren, Asher & Gatlyn Smith.

Funeral Service will be Noon Wednesday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10-1 & 4-8 PM Tuesday.

Memorials to Senior Nutrition Program-Jewish Community Center 3600 Dutchmans Lane Louisville 40205 or Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
