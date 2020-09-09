1/
Dorothy Munton Bredin (Dottie) Hillerich
Dorothy (Dottie) Munton Bredin Hillerich

Louisville - Dorothy (Dottie) Munton Bredin Hillerich passed away on September 3, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Dr. Robert (Bob) Hillerich of Louisville. She also was a true partner with Bob, encouraging his educational endeavors and his love of sailing and travel. She was an educator in her own right, including teaching in Ohio and in the Glenview, Illinois schools. She also was very active in the Illinois Reading Council. She is survived by her cousin, Mary Bartoli (Phoenix, Arizona) and five stepchildren.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
