Dorothy Nunnelley "Dottie" Bauer
Louisville - DOROTHY (Dottie) NUNNELLEY BAUER, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Louisville.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. Dottie was a member of The Cathedral of the Assumption, Big Spring Country Club, Pendennis Club, Queens Daughters, Louisville Women's Club, and Bellarmine Women's Council.
She was an avid tennis player and a popular attendee of Milestone Wellness Center.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents William Nunnelley and Llewellyn Reisert Nunnelley; her husband Leo D. Bauer; her son, Lee Bauer; her brother Robert Nunnelley Jr.; and her sister Betty Nunnelley Thoben.
She is survived by her brother, William Nunnelley; her daughters, Marie Flowers of Louisville, and Patricia Gousha (Sonny) of Louisville; her son, Brendan Bauer, of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
We would like to express our gratitude to all of our mother's caretakers at Sunrise and Hosparus of Louisville.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th Street with burial to follow burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Llewellyn Reisert Nunnelley Endowment Fund at St. Xavier High School or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019