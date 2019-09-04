|
Dorothy Patricia "Pat" Wagner
Louisville - 74, passed away on August 29, 2019. She was a City of Louisville retiree. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Wagner, brother John Wagner, and one grandchild. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday at Caldwell Tutt Memorial AME Zion Church, 1702 National Drive, Jeffersonville, IN. Burial will be Saturday in Reynolds Cemetery, Greenville, KY. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019