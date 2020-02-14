Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bayens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rose (Block) Bayens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Rose (Block) Bayens Obituary
Dorothy Rose (Block) Bayens

Bayens, Dorothy Rose (Block) 90, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the Nazareth Home.

Dot attended St. Elizabeth grade school and was a graduate of Mercy Academy. She was an active parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Quilting Club and Funeral Choir. She was also a member of Queen's Daughters.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Bertrand Bayens, her brother John T. Block and her grandson Bradley Bayens.

Dot is survived by her daughters, Kathy George (Donald), Terry Lenahan (Rodney), Rose Brown (Thomas), Jeannie Strothman (Greg); son, John (Karen) and her brother Will Block (Rose). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family is forever grateful to her physician Dr. Phil Fitzgerald and staff, along with the wonderful staff at Nazareth Home.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00 at the church before the funeral mass. Bosse Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -