Dorothy Rose (Block) Bayens
Bayens, Dorothy Rose (Block) 90, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the Nazareth Home.
Dot attended St. Elizabeth grade school and was a graduate of Mercy Academy. She was an active parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Quilting Club and Funeral Choir. She was also a member of Queen's Daughters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Bertrand Bayens, her brother John T. Block and her grandson Bradley Bayens.
Dot is survived by her daughters, Kathy George (Donald), Terry Lenahan (Rodney), Rose Brown (Thomas), Jeannie Strothman (Greg); son, John (Karen) and her brother Will Block (Rose). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family is forever grateful to her physician Dr. Phil Fitzgerald and staff, along with the wonderful staff at Nazareth Home.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00 at the church before the funeral mass. Bosse Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020