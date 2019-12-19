Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Dorothy S. Le Mon

Dorothy S. Le Mon Obituary
Dorothy S. Le Mon

Louisville - 89, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Dorothy was a homemaker and catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Le Mon; parents, Ed and Eva Sherley; granddaughter, Cari Bybee; and brother, Louis Sherley.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Fauth (Don), Teresa Tabor (Kevin) and Eddie Le Mon (Julie); 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Pauline Mattingly, Marie Dye, Mary Jane Vanmeter and Martha McFarland.

Her celebration of life service will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
