Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Dorothy Shelton

Dorothy Shelton Obituary
Dorothy Shelton

Louisville - Dorothy Shelton, 86, died Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was the former Dorothy Ray Stallings, a native of Bullitt County and was a secretary for Kentucky Dental Association for 20 years. She was a member of Highview Baptist Church and many quilting and church groups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and siblings, Marlene Shepherd and Omer, Joe and Bill Stallings.

She is survived by her children, Joyce and Timothy (Pamela) Shelton; grandchildren, Allison Shelton, Christina Lind (Aaron), Lydia Ayers, Kari Shelton and Jasmine Thunder (Loren); great grandchildren, Austyn and Jeremy and a new great grandchild to be, Baby Lind; sisters, Veleda Travis and Blondeana Meredith; in-laws, Charles and Betty Shelton and Darlene and Donna Lee Stallings; and many other family members and friends.

Her funeral is 10am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is noon - 5pm Sunday.

Memorial gifts: J. Graham Brown Cancer Center or Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
