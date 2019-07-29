|
|
Dorothy Sue Harris
Louisville - Ms. Dorothy Sue Harris age 72, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1947 in Louisville to the late Clayton and Mary Little. Ms. Harris was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. She cherished every minute of her time with her great-grandchildren, another source of joy. Ms. Harris also loved to play cards with friends and family. She was a devout member of the Mount Washington Church of God. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Scott Harris (April) and Tony Harris (Deshia); grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew (Kelsey), Alec, Logan, Billy, Emily, Tyler, McKenzie; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Miller (Tom), James Little (Marilyn), Rita Blevens, Betty Miles (Terry), Robert Little (Connie), Linda Bacin (Dan), Danny Little (Sherry), Cathy Smith (Terry) and Stephen Little. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 29, 2019