Dorothy Sutherland Cox
Louisville - 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 15, 2019. She was born on Nov. 14, 1928 to the late James and Mary Grace Sutherland, Versailles, KY. She was a devoted member of Highview Baptist Church. Dorothy was a loving and compassionate person, she taught Sunday School for several years, she loved yard sales, working at Woodhaven Country Club and her Peddler's Mall Booth. Most of all she loved her family and family parties. She loved to make people laugh, hug them and tell them she loved them.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters Phyllis Gutterman (Wayne), Kathy Morgan (Jerry) and Lisa LoBue (Dennis); six grandchildren, Mike Gutterman (Manette), Tommy Buchanan (Julia), Jessica Hedden (Jesse), Renae Gutterman, Cory and Lauren LoBue; six great-grandchildren Grant and Gibson Gutterman, Katie and Liam Buchanan, Avery and Addison Hedden; two brothers, James (Gladys) and Terry Sutherland (Rosella). She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Emma Sutherland, brothers Billy and Andy Sutherland.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 with a burial to follow. Visitation is on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019