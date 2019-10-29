|
|
Dorothy Tannehill
Louisville - Dorothy "Dot" (Burress) Tannehill 81. Passed away Monday October 28, 2019. Born in Columbia, KY., she retired from the old Bremner Biscuit and also worked for Kroger. She loved buying and selling antiques and collectibles at Peddlers Malls. She was a member of Unity Church of Louisville.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Tannehill. Survivors include her 3 sons Carl Tannehill Jr. (Christine Wilkinson), Steven Tannehill (Peggy) ,Robert Tannehill (Dean O'Brien), five grandchildren and 2 brothers Clayton (Roxanne) and Donald Burress. Her funeral service will be 11 am Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019