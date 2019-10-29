Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tannehill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Tannehill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Tannehill Obituary
Dorothy Tannehill

Louisville - Dorothy "Dot" (Burress) Tannehill 81. Passed away Monday October 28, 2019. Born in Columbia, KY., she retired from the old Bremner Biscuit and also worked for Kroger. She loved buying and selling antiques and collectibles at Peddlers Malls. She was a member of Unity Church of Louisville.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Tannehill. Survivors include her 3 sons Carl Tannehill Jr. (Christine Wilkinson), Steven Tannehill (Peggy) ,Robert Tannehill (Dean O'Brien), five grandchildren and 2 brothers Clayton (Roxanne) and Donald Burress. Her funeral service will be 11 am Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now