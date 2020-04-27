|
|
Dorothy V. Beckmann
Louisville - 80, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her daughters, Celeste Mullennex and Debbie Hoben; sister, Pat Montgomery and brother-in-law, Jim Lawson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Beckmann; children, Becky Beckmann-White (James), Brent, Paul and Amanda Beckmann; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Lawson; brother, Bob Montgomery; and son-in-law, Shawn Mullennex.
Her visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. "Drive-Thru Only" at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive. Her private funeral Mass will follow at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial in St. Andrews Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020