Dorothy Vette "Dot" Osborne
Dorothy "Dot" Vette Osborne

Louisville - Dorothy "Dot" Vette Osborne, 97, of Louisville passed away on September 4.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lottie Aubrey Vette; husband A. J. Osborne; and sister Norma Vette Thompson.

She is survived by sons Mark E. Osborne (Terri) of Williamsburg, VA and Joseph A. Osborne of Madison, MS; grandchildren Christopher, Laura Page (Charles), Samuel, and Olivia; sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Strubel; brother-in-law Fr. Robert E. Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, September 7 at the funeral home. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to charity of donor's choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
