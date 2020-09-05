Dorothy "Dot" Vette OsborneLouisville - Dorothy "Dot" Vette Osborne, 97, of Louisville passed away on September 4.She was preceded in death by her mother Lottie Aubrey Vette; husband A. J. Osborne; and sister Norma Vette Thompson.She is survived by sons Mark E. Osborne (Terri) of Williamsburg, VA and Joseph A. Osborne of Madison, MS; grandchildren Christopher, Laura Page (Charles), Samuel, and Olivia; sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Strubel; brother-in-law Fr. Robert E. Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, September 7 at the funeral home. A private burial will follow.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to charity of donor's choice.