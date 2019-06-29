|
Dorothy Virginia McPhail Gannon
Louisville - Dorothy Virginia McPhail Gannon, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 with her family by her side at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born June 1, 1933 in Harlan, KY to the late Granville Baldwin and Mary Opal Lawson McPhail.
Dottie was known by all for her witty storytelling ability. Whether she was casually chatting at a party or delivering a Sunday School lesson, being in the same room with her meant you were sure to have a good laugh.
She attended Hazard High School, Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky where she was active in many extracurricular activities including women's basketball, swimming, and newspaper staff. She studied Physical Education and Teaching in college, later serving as a P.E. and English teacher for the Louisville City Schools at Manley Junior High.
Dottie greatly enjoyed practicing her ballet leg at Lakeside with her close friend Vi, showing the men up on the golf course with her dear friend Jeanie, and riding the waves at Panama City Beach with her beloved husband Marty. Her greatest joy was being "Hey Dot" to her four granddaughters who kept her young and were the pride of her life.
Mrs. Gannon is survived by her daughter Jennifer Forseth, son-in-law Adam Forseth, granddaughters Julia, Lillian, Hope and Eva Forseth; and a brother Jim McPhail.
Funeral Services for Dottie will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m., Sunday, June 30th at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a tax deductible donation to The Palliative Care Unit through the Baptist Health Foundation SupportBaptistHealth.org/Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019