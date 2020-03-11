|
|
Douglas A. Knoop
Louisville - Douglas A. Knoop, 83, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 23, 1936.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol Diamond Knoop; his three daughters; Amy Fischer (husband Thomas, children: Matthew and Hannah Schenkel); Lori Hensley (sons, Isaac and Braden); Patti Miller (sons, Samuel and Jacob) and his children by marriage: Jack Diamond (wife, DeAnn; sons: Jackson and Madison); Debra Reaguer (daughters: Samantha and Taylor) and Jennifer Diamond. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia (Pat) Knoop and his parents, Andrew and Dorothy Knoop.
As a young man, he was chosen to be on the National Rifle Team which travelled throughout Europe for 10 weeks. He served in the military (not deployed); worked at Ware (a boiler and chiller company) for many years as a top salesman as well as Director of Sales and Marketing; was an accomplished public speaker and President of his Advanced Toastmasters International club. He enjoyed golf and working out at the gym. Doug and Carol made many friends through their love of dancing (at Arthur Murray's, Jim Porter's, the Salsa Club and Kingfish on River Road).
A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15th at The Temple - Waller Chapel, 5101 US Hwy 42, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the and to The Temple.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020