Douglas Anthony Bierman Jr.



Elizabeth - Douglas Anthony Bierman Jr., 49, of Elizabeth, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Dougie worked in the concrete industry for over 30 years and was the owner and operator of MAD Concrete and Construction Inc. in Elizabeth. He was a very charitable man who had it on his heart to help others in need. Dougie also had a passion for baseball and was recently the assistant coach at South Central Middle School. He was a member of Freedom Christian Church in Elizabeth. Dougie loved fishing and golfing but his greatest love of all was his family and children.



He was born on July 22, 1969 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his Father, Douglas Anthony Bierman, Sr. and his Grandfather, Robert Coburn.



Dougie is survived by his loving Wife of 15 years, Molly Bierman; Children, Mekenzi L Bierman and Gabriel Bierman, and their Mother, Andrea Bierman; Son, Myles D. Bierman; Mother, Linda (John) Hughes; Sister, Shannon Bierman-Scott; Sister, Lindsay (Matthew) Eurton; Granddaughter, Reese Eleanor Harbeson; Father-In-law and Mother-In-law, Caroll and Marion Winslow; Grandmother, Betty Coburn; and his nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow in accordance with Dougie's wishes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dougie's name can be made to his children's scholarship fund. Checks can be mailed to the funeral home and made payable to Molly Bierman.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019