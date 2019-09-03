Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charlestown Independent Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Charlestown Independent Church
Charlestown - Douglas Charles Coyne 58, 0f Charlestown, IN passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019 at his home.

Doug was born on April 7, 1961 in West Point, NY to Stanley and Jeannette Nothstein Coyne. Doug was a Union Carpenter with the Carpenters Union # 175 and attended First Assembly Church of God in New Albany, IN. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Coyne; sons, Nolan and Samuel Coyne both of Charlestown; daughters, Casey Jones (Matthew) of Charlestown, Kadie Bell (Gage) of New Albany and Lily Coyne of Charlestown; sister, Andrea Wiggam of New Washington; brothers, Steve Coyne of Charlestown, Kenny Coyne of Minnesota and Mike Coyne of Ohio; grandchildren Kamden, Cambrie, Kensley and Jasper.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 6 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at Charlestown Independent Church. Visitation will begin at 4 pm on Friday. Grayson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
