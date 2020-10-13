1/1
Douglas Howard "BayBay" Woods Jr.
1965 - 2020
Douglas Howard "BayBay" Woods Jr.

Louisville - Douglas Howard "BayBay" Woods Jr., 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky to Douglas Howard and Norma Jean Woods. His greatest joy in life was playing softball with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Douglas Howard Woods, Sr. and a brother, James Tinsley.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Norma Jean Woods; brothers, Eddie (Debra) Woods, Dewey Woods and Norman Woods; a sister-in-law, Connie Tinsley; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.

A service to celebrate BayBay's life will take place at 12:30 pm on October 15, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Highway) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. The family will accept guests for visitation prior to the service at the funeral home from 9:00 am-12:30pm.

Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
OCT
15
Service
12:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel,
