Douglas Ian Maier



Silver Springs, FL - Doug, 47, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his dad William Michael Maier (Mike) and his sister Laura Maier.



Doug is survived by his mom Debbie Stevens (Mike) son Davis Maier, daughter Myla Maier and loving mother of the children Amanda Maier.



He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including his long time childhood friend David Cloyd.



Doug graduated from St. X high school (1991) and received his bachelors degree from Sullivan College graduating Magna Cum Laude.



He was an orthopedic sales consultant in Gainesville, FL.



Cremation will be in Florida.









