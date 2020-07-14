1/1
Douglas Ian Maier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Ian Maier

Silver Springs, FL - Doug, 47, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his dad William Michael Maier (Mike) and his sister Laura Maier.

Doug is survived by his mom Debbie Stevens (Mike) son Davis Maier, daughter Myla Maier and loving mother of the children Amanda Maier.

He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including his long time childhood friend David Cloyd.

Doug graduated from St. X high school (1991) and received his bachelors degree from Sullivan College graduating Magna Cum Laude.

He was an orthopedic sales consultant in Gainesville, FL.

Cremation will be in Florida.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved