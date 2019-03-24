|
Douglas "Doug" Michael Norris
Louisville - Douglas "Doug" Michael Norris, 61, (formerly of Louisville, Kentucky) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 in California. Doug was born August 4, 1957 to Gene and Mary T. Norris.
Doug was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Louisville, Ky, the University of Dayton, and earned his Master's Degree from the University of Redlands. He held executive management positions at several Los Angeles and Orange County hospitals throughout his working career with the most recent as CEO of Western Medical Center in Santa Ana. His work in the medical field led him to his most recent passion for helping the underserved gain access to health insurance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary T. Norris and stepbrother Jeff Fauth. He is survived by his children, Kelly and Jack Norris, his father and stepmother, Gene and Janie Norris, sisters, Lisa Herner (Wayne), Laura Graven (Kenny), Cheryl Miles (Joe), brother Nick Norris (Stacy), stepsister Rebecca Murphy (John) and many nieces and nephews.
Doug enjoyed keeping up with college and pro basketball, 'betting on the ponies' at Del Mar racetrack and hanging out with his children. Doug was a kind and caring soul and will be so missed by those who knew and loved him.
Join us as we celebrate his life on Tuesday evening, March 26. Visitation from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Mass following at 7:00. All will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. A separate service and burial was held in California.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Good Shepherd Center which helps rehabilitate homeless women and children in Los Angeles, a mission that Doug was passionate about. https://gschomeless.org, 1650 Rockwood St., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019