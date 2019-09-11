|
Douglas Perry, Sr.
Louisville - Douglas Perry, Sr., 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Douglas was the owner and operator of the Prairie Village BP for nearly 50 years.
He was born on December 1, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jack and Rose Mary Perry. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Oma, and his son Douglas Perry, Jr.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Annett Perry Wilbert; grandson, Aaron (Angela) Reesor; step-son, Ray Stanley; step-son, Bill Stanley; great-grandson, Isaac Reesor; and great-granddaughter, Shealynn Reesor.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019