Douglas R. JonesLouisville - Douglas R. Jones, 69, of Louisville, KY, passed away at Louisville Baptist East Hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was a retired plant manager for Mizkan Americas, Inc in Louisville, KY. Doug was a graduate of Covington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Alma Jones. Doug is survived by his loving wife: Karen Jones; sisters: Patricia (Don) Sledd and Catherine (Steve) Natelli; brothers: Stephen (Pam) Jones, Thomas (Gloria) Jones, Robert (late: Sandy) Jones and David (Pilar) Jones. He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Doug will always be rememberd for his big loving smile, contagious laugh and funny story telling. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. A celebration of life will be determined by the family at a later date. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Louisville Cancer Society , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. #104, Louisville, KY 40223 or the charity of the donor's choice . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com